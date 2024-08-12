ADVERTISEMENT

Kodikunnil blames State government for paddy procurement crisis

Published - August 12, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

State’s failure in submitting audit reports to the Centre resulted in the latter withholding ₹637 crore as its share of procurement price to the State, says Mavelikara MP

The Hindu Bureau

Blaming the Kerala government for lapses in paddy procurement and delays in payment distribution to farmers, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP has said the failure on the part of the government in submitting audit reports to the Centre resulted in the latter withholding ₹637 crore as its share of procurement price to the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on Monday, Mr. Suresh said the State last submitted the audit report related to expenditure on paddy procurement to the Union government in 2016-2017. While submitting bills to claim the Centre’s share, the State should also submit an audit report.

“I raised the issue in Parliament. Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said that the audit reports from 2017-18 to 2023-24 have not been submitted yet. Due to serious negligence of the State government and Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, the Centre has withheld ₹637 crore,” Mr. Suresh said.

The Mavelikara MP said discrepancies had been found in the claims submitted by the State to the Centre resulting in deductions in the approved amount. In 2019-20, the Centre slashed ₹96.65 crore from the State’s claim of ₹1,221.76 crore. Similar deductions were made in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and 2022-23. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence over the delay in paying procurement price to paddy farmers. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil should apologise to the farmers. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad should introspect whether he is fit to continue in that position,” Mr. Suresh said.

He said that if the State government failed to submit the audit reports immediately, the Congress party will be forced to organise protests.

