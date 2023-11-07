Kodi Suni’s relatives allege he was beaten up in Viyyur jail

November 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Relatives of Kodi Suni, a convict in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, alleged that he was beaten up in the high security prison in Viyyur.

According to his relatives, jail workers attacked Suni, who was sleeping in his cell. Suni was admitted to Thrissur Medical College on Monday afternoon.

The police have registered a case against Suni as the fifth accused in the clash that occurred in the jail recently. Three jail workers were injured in the attack, in which inmates allegedly used iron rods and glass pieces.

The relatives have given a complaint to the DGP, Chief Minister, and the Kerala State Human Rights commission.

