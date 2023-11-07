HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kodi Suni’s relatives allege he was beaten up in Viyyur jail

November 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of Kodi Suni, a convict in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, alleged that he was beaten up in the high security prison in Viyyur.

According to his relatives, jail workers attacked Suni, who was sleeping in his cell. Suni was admitted to Thrissur Medical College on Monday afternoon.

The police have registered a case against Suni as the fifth accused in the clash that occurred in the jail recently. Three jail workers were injured in the attack, in which inmates allegedly used iron rods and glass pieces.

The relatives have given a complaint to the DGP, Chief Minister, and the Kerala State Human Rights commission.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.