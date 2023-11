November 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Kodi Suni, a convict in T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, was shifted from the high-security Viyyur prison to Thavanur jail on Thursday. It is reported that he was shifted from Viyyur to Thavanur following a clash in the Viyyur jail recently. It is reported that Kodi Suni had earlier demanded to shift him to Kannur Central Jail.