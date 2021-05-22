Kodakara heist: special team to question BJP State leaders

Thrissur

22 May 2021 19:31 IST

BJP State leaders are being questioned for the first time

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case will question Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leaders. The probe team has summoned BJP State organisation secretary M. Ganeshan and party office secretary Gireesh to appear for questioning.

The police had already questioned BJP Thrissur district general secretary K.R. Hari and Ayyanthole area secretary G. Kashinadhan in connection with the case. The police asked Thrissur district treasurer Sujay Senan to appear for questioning.

Though there was a clear indication of BJP link in the case, it is for the first time that the BJP State leaders are being questioned.

The incident occurred on April 3 at the Kodakara flyover. According to a complaint lodged by Shamjeer Shamsudheen of Kozhikode with the Kodakara police, a gang waylaid him on the flyover and robbed him of ₹25 lakh and his car when he was en route to Kochi from Kozhikode. The police arrested around 20 people in the connection with the case from various parts of the State.

G. Poonkuzhali, Thrissur SP, had earlier said that Dharmarajan of Kozhikode, who handed over the money to driver Shamjeer, was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist. It was Sunil Naik, former State treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who handed over the money to Dharmarajan.

Though the complainant mentioned robbery of ₹25 lakh, the police found that the money involved was much more. During interrogation, Dharamarjan and Sunil Naik agreed that money stolen was around ₹3.5 crore.

Though they told the police earlier that the money was meant for real estate business, there was an allegation that the money, which reportedly came from Karnataka, was meant for the election campaign of a national party in Kerala.

The police have already recovered more than ₹90 lakh of the stolen money. They recently arrested Deepthi, wife of one of the accused for hiding the stolen money. The police recovered ₹14 lakh from Rajith’s house at Pulloot, Thrissur.