Kodakara heist: ₹9-lakh recovered from sixth accused

Thrissur

26 May 2021 13:34 IST

A gang had waylaid a car and seized reportedly ₹25 lakh from a person on April 3 at the Kodakara flyover

In yet another recovery of stolen money in the Kodakara black money heist, the police have found ₹9 lakh from the house of Martin, the sixth accused in the case, at Irinjalakuda.

The money was kept inside the metal heap in his house. The police also found that Martin bought gold and a second hand Toyota Innova car after the robbery. He had also replayed a bank loan of ₹ 4 lakh.

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case is questioning BJP district treasurer of Alappuzha district K.G. Kartha in connection with the case. The police is questioning Kartha on the statement by Dharamarajan, one of the accused, that the money was meant for handing over to him.

Meanwhile BJP State leaders – BJP State organisation secretary M. Ganeshan and BJP State Office Secretary G. Gireesh - who have been issued notice to appear for questioning are yet to be interrogated. The special team had questioned three Thrissur district leaders of the BJP – district general secretary K.R. Hari, Ayyanthole area secretary G. Kashinadhan and district treasurer Sujay Senan in connection with the case.

The incident happened on April 3 at the Kodakara flyover. According to a complaint lodged by Shamjeer Shamsudheen of Kozhikode with the Kodakara police, a gang waylaid him on the Kodakara flyover and robbed him of ₹25 lakh and his car when he was en route to Kochi from Kozhikode. The police arrested around 20 people in the connection with the case from various parts of the State.

The police questioned Dharmarajan, a RSS worker from Kozhikode, who handed over the money to driver Shamjeer. It was Sunil Naik, former State treasurer of the Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha, who handed over the money to Dharmarajan.

Though the complainant mentioned robbery of ₹25 lakh, the police found that the money involved was much more. The police have recovered around ₹ 1 crore of the stolen money. Later during interrogation, Dharamarjan and Sunil Naik agreed that money stolen was around ₹3.5 crore. There were allegations that the money, which reportedly came from Karnataka, was meant for the election campaign of a national party in Kerala.