Kodakara case: SIT submits report in court

The special investigation team (SIT) investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case submitted its report at the Irinjalakuda court on Tuesday.

The judicial first class magistrate court had sought the report a petition filed by RSS worker Dharmarajan to get back the stolen money recovered by the police.

In the report, the police urged the court not to return the money as investigation in the case was progressing.

Dharmarjan in his petition claimed that of the ₹3.5 crore, ₹3.25 crore belonged to him and ₹25 lakh to Sunil Niak, former State treasurer of the Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha. Dharmarajan and Sunil Naik argued that the money was meant for business purposes.