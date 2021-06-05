Kodakara case: SIT may take Suresh Gopi’s statement
The special team is also questioning a CPI(M) worker
The special team investigating the Kodakara black money heist may take statement from cine actor Suresh Gopi, who was BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency.
The police were taking statements from all leaders who were present in Thrissur at that time, as RSS worker Dharmarajan had reached Thrissur during Assembly election time.
As the special team examines the helicopter trips of BJP leaders, the helicopter journey of Mr. Suresh Gopi too will come under the scanner. Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) questioned secretary Dipin and Lebish, driver of BJP State president K. Surendran, on Saturday.
CPI(M) worker questioned
The special team is also questioning a CPI(M) worker. Rejil of SN Puram, Kodungallur, had allegedly taken money from one of the accused. It is suspected that the team, who escaped after the robbery, sought help from Rejil. He had close contact with Renjith, one of the accused. It is learned that they gave ₹3 lakh to Rejil for his help.