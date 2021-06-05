Kodakara case: SIT may take statements of Suresh Gopi

Police question secretary and driver of K. Surendran

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money heist may take statement from cine actor Suresh Gopi, who was BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency.

The police were taking statements from all leaders who were present in Thrissur at that time, as RSS worker Dharmarajan had reached Thrissur during Assembly election time.

As the special team examines the helicopter trips of BJP leaders, the helicopter journey of Mr. Suresh Gopi too will come under the scanner. Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) questioned secretary Dipin and Lebish, driver of BJP State president K. Surendran, on Saturday.