Kodakara case: police may question K. Surendran next week

03 June 2021 13:40 IST

More BJP leaders too could be interrogated in black money case

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case will question BJP State president K. Surendran. The police are likely to question him next week. It is learned that the special investigation team is planning to question more BJP leaders in connection with the case.

As the State organisation general secretary and party president are responsible for the money dealings in the party, Mr. Surendran needs to be questioned, according to the police sources. The police may check the call details in Mr. Surendran’s phone.

The police said there are contradictions in the statements of BJP leaders Dharmarajan, who sent the money, and former State treasurer of Yuva Morcha Sunil Naik. The police are also checking whether there is any association between Mr. Surendran and Mr. Naik.

Alappuzha BJP district treasurer K. Gopalakrishna Kartha, during an interrogation, reportedly told the police that if they needed to get more details they should to ask the State president of the party. The police are likely to question Mr. Kartha again.