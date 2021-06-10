Kodakara case: BJP candidate questioned

Thrissur

10 June 2021 20:16 IST

Ullas Babu is the party’s Thrissur general secretary

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money robbery case interrogated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district general secretary Ullas Babu, who was also the party candidate in Wadakkanchery in the Assembly elections.

Ullas Babu was questioned on the basis of a statement given by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Dharmarajan, who had sent the money with his driver Shamjeer.

Ullas Babu, who runs a hotel in Thrissur city, had allegedly paid ₹50 lakh of his rent arrears to the Thiruvambadi Devaswom, the owner of the hotel building, soon after the robbery.

Shamjeer, who lodged a complaint with the police in connection with the robbery, had reportedly said in his statement that BJP district treasurer Sujay Senan had reached the site soon after the robbery.