Kodakara black money probe politically motivated: K. Surendran

Thrissur

14 July 2021 14:24 IST

He says it is for first time that a Governor participates in a hunger strike for women’s rights

Ongoing investigation into the Kodakara Black money robbery case is politically motivated and meant for demeaning the image of the BJP, State president K. Surendran has said.

He was responding to the questions of mediapersons after the one-and-a-half-hour-long interrogation by the special team investigating the Kodakara black money heist case at Thrissur Police Club on Wednesday.

The SIT called Mr. Surendran for interrogation as they found that Dharmarajan, who brought the money had spoken to the BJP president over phone. It was reported that Dharmarajan had called to the phone from a SIM taken in the name of Surendran’s son soon after the robbery.

Many BJP workers gathered to express solidarity with the State president. They greeted him with party slogans when he came out of the police club. The police had blocked both sides of the road leading to the police club with barricades from morning to stop the workers.

“A weird kind of investigation is going on. It’s strange that the police are interrogating people on the basis of the call detail record of the petitioner. At the same time, they are not investigating about the contacts of the accused,” Mr. Surendran alleged. It’s a politically motivated drama to demean the image of the BJP, he said.

Reiterating that the party has no link with the case, Mr. Surendran said he had explained whatever he knew. “I am cooperating with the interrogation as the secretary of the party,” he added, saying the police were trying to protect the interests of their political bosses.

Condemning the attack against women and children in the State, he said it’s for the first time that a Governor was participating in a hunger strike in protest against the attack on women. The State government was in the dock. Kerala had become a State with highest cases of violence against women and children. The cases had been noticed even at the national level, Mr. Surendran pointed out. Governor’s agitation was a reflection of people’s emotion against the failure of the government, he added.

Supporting the traders’ agitation, Mr. Surendran said the traders were agitating for their livelihood. The Chief Minister was threatening the traders, who wanted to open shops to make a living. It’s highly condemnable, he said. If the traders decided to open their firms, the BJP would support them. he said.