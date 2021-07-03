Kodakara black money heist: Special Investigation Team to question Surendran

Kozhikode

03 July 2021 01:06 IST

BJP State chief served notice to appear before probe team in Thrissur on July 6

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodakara black money heist case will interrogate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran in Thrissur on July 6.

He was served notice on Friday to appear before the investigation team at the Thrissur Police Club by 10 a.m. The police issued him the notice at his house in Kozhikode.

The case pertains to looting of around ₹3.5 crore from a vehicle following a fake accident at Kodakara on April 3. The preliminary investigation had revealed that the money was brought to Thrissur for funding the Assembly election campaign expenses of a prominent national party.

The investigation team had questioned many party leaders, including BJP’s Thrissur district secretary Ullas Babu, in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Ullas Babu who was also a candidate in the Assembly elections was questioned primarily on the basis of the statement given by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Dharmarajan who had reportedly sent the unaccounted money to the tune of ₹3.5 crore with his driver Shamjeer.

The police had found that Dharmarajan had contacted a phone in the name of Mr. Surendran’s son soon after the robbery.

Ullas Babu had allegedly made a suspicious financial transaction immediately after the robbery, the police said. According to Shamjeer who lodged the complaint, another BJP functionary also reached the spot soon after the robbery. Police sources said the contradictory statements given by the suspects brought to light many suspicious elements in the incident.

They said Mr. Surendran would be quizzed on the basis of the statements given by his driver and secretary.