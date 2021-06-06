Kodakara black money case: Police may question K. Surendran’s son

The special team investigating Kodakara black money case may question BJP state President K. Surendran’s son.

The police found that Harikrishnan, Surendran’s son, had been in constant contact over phone with Dharmarajan, the RSS worker who carried the money. It is suspected that they met at Konni during the election campaign.

The special investigation team had already questioned Surendran’s driver and secretary. Both of them told the investigation team that they contacted Dharmarajan in connection with distribution of campaign materials. The police may question Surendran soon.

The 24-year-old Harikrishan, an engineering graduate, was active in BJP’s election campaign. The police are planning to take his statements in this context too.

Meanwhile, the police now suspect that the black money involved in the case was around ₹ 10 crore. They think Dharmarajan, who brought ₹ 10 crore, handed over ₹ 6.5 crore in Thrissur. The rest of the ₹ 3.5 crore was stolen at Kodakara.