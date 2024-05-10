GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kodakara black money case: ED tells Kerala High Court that probe to find out money trail is on

ED made the submissions when a PIL filed by AAP Kerala State unit seeking to call for a report on action taken on its representations for fast-tracking the probe by ED and I-T department came up for hearing

Published - May 10, 2024 05:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 10 informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the investigation into the Kodakara black money case in which State BJP leaders are allegedly involved is in progress and that efforts are being made to ascertain the proceeds of the crime as well as the money trail in the case.

The ED made the submissions when a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kerala State unit seeking to call for a report on the action taken on its representations for fast-tracking the probe by the ED as well the Income Tax department in the case came up for hearing. The court later reserved its verdict on the petition.

The ED in a statement filed in response to the petition added that a meticulous investigation was required in such cases to find out the money trail, the proceeds of crime (PoC) and persons involved and perpetrators of offence of money laundering. The case under the investigation by the ED involved the offence of money laundering arising out of scheduled offence of dacoity. In fact, several persons have been questioned and their statements recorded, it said.

‘No locus standi’

The ED said the petition was a “clear abuse of the process of law.” The PIL was neither maintainable in law nor tenable on facts as the petitioner is no way connected with the alleged crime. Besides, a third party such as the petitioner had no locus standi to move such a PIL with respect to an investigation being conducted by competent authorities, it said.

Related Topics

Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.