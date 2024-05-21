Kodagu native in custody for alleged abduction of girl

The police have taken a 29-year-old man from Kodagu, Karnataka, into custody in connection with the alleged abduction of a girl while she was sleeping in her house. The suspect, who had been living in the Hosdurg area, was reportedly addicted to alcohol and had a history of domestic violence.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a thin young man in pants and a shirt passing by at 2:13 a.m. on the day of the incident. Four persons are at present in custody, and two of them match the CCTV footage. Their clothes have been sent for DNA analysis.

The police are awaiting the DNA test results before proceeding with the formal arrest, emphasising the need for scientific evidence to build a solid case.

The case pertains to the abduction of the girl from her home within the Hosdurg police station limits. She was allegedly taken to a field a kilometre away, tortured, and robbed of an earring worth ₹13,000.