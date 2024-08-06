Kochuveli, Nemom stations renamed Thiruvananthapuram North, South

The Kochuveli and Nemom railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram have been renamed Thiruvananthapuram North and Thiruvananthapuram South respectively.

The decision to change the names has been approved by the Centre after the Kerala government submitted a proposal to this effect. The State has received a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approving the name change. With this, the process of making these two stations the satellite terminals of Thiruvananthapuram Central will be initiated.

It was a long-pending demand of the State to rechristen the Kochuveli and Nemom railway stations. The Minister in-charge of Railways in the State V. Abdurahiman had written to the Union Railway Minister and officials requesting the name change.

Nemom and Kochuveli stations are just 9 km away from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. With the increase in the number of trains starting service from the Thiruvananthapuram Central that has only five platforms for train operations, Kochuveli has been made the starting point for about 15 trains. It is estimated that around 7,000 passengers depend on Kochiveli station on a daily basis.

The majority of the services operating to and from Kochuveli are long-distance trains. Since the name Kochuveli is not familiar to those who travel to the capital from outside Kerala, many, who fail to get a reservation to Thiruvananthapuram Central, cancel or postpone their journey. This problem is expected to be resolved with the name change. With the increase in passengers, there will be an increase in the revenue as well, benefiting the railway division. Currently, there are six platforms at Kochuveli. A coach care centre is also being arranged at Kochuveli. The name change is also expected to benefit the development of the Nemom terminal.

