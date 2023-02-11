Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak train to be diverted, to skip stoppages

February 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Train number 22114 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai biweekly superfast express that leaves Kochuveli on February 16, 20, 23, and 27 will be diverted between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Town to run via Alappuzha. It will skip its scheduled stoppages at Chengannur, Thiruvalla, and Kottayam. For the convenience of passengers, temporary stoppage will be provided at Haripad at 2.45 a.m., Alappuzha at 3.12 a.m., Cherthala at 3.35 a.m., and Ernakulam Junction at 4.30 a.m., says a Railway release.