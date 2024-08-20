ADVERTISEMENT

Kochuveli-Bengaluru AC special train

Published - August 20, 2024 06:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway will operate 13 special services between Bengaluru and Kochuveli from Tuesday (August 20) to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season. The AC Express train (06239) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and reach Kochuveli at 2.15 p.m. the next day. It will have stops at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, and Kollam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The return train (06240) will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.30 a.m. the next day.

The train from Bengaluru will be operated on August 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, and September 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, and 17. The train from Kochuveli will be operated on August 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, and September 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, and 18.

The train will have 16 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US