Kochuveli-Bengaluru AC special train

Published - August 20, 2024 06:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway will operate 13 special services between Bengaluru and Kochuveli from Tuesday (August 20) to clear extra rush of passengers during the festival season. The AC Express train (06239) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and reach Kochuveli at 2.15 p.m. the next day. It will have stops at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, and Kollam.

The return train (06240) will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.30 a.m. the next day.

The train from Bengaluru will be operated on August 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, and September 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, and 17. The train from Kochuveli will be operated on August 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, and September 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, and 18.

The train will have 16 AC three-tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

