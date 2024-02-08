GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kochuveli-Ayodhya ‘Aastha’ special train on February 9

February 08, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first ‘Aastha’ special train from Kerala will begin service from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram to Ayodhya at 10 a.m. on February 9 (Friday).

The service comes in the wake of the consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram temple at Ayodhya and would be operated by IRCTC. The non-AC sleeper train is not a regular train and will operate on the lines of IRCTC-run Bharat Darshan tourist trains, official sources said.

Aastha special trains are expected to ferry pilgrims from across India to Ayodhya.

