Kerala's Biodiversity Management Committees have wide powers but are mostly inactive

When the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Kochi Corporation met in September 2018 to consider an application for collecting algae for a research project, it was the second meeting of the BMC since its formation.

Since then, the BMC, which is supposed to serve as the guardian of all biological resources and traditional knowledge of the Kochi Corporation area, has not met even once. Incidentally, it took almost three years for the civic administration, which assumed the office in 2015, even to constitute the committee.

Moreover, the secretary of the Kochi Corporation, who is also the secretary of its BMC, was not present during the two meetings of the committee. Besides cobbling together a People’s Biodiversity Register, the committee could not make any initiative regarding its key mandate of conservation and management of resources.

The BMC of Kochi Corporation, it appears, is as good as dead. The case of Kochi is not an isolated one.

Powers abound

After a decade of the formation of the first BMC in Kerala, most of the committees are lying inert, despite the Biological Diversity Act 2002 bestowing on them wide powers for conservation and management of bio-resources. Most of the BMCs do not even file their annual reports to the State Biodiversity Board. Though the State has formed the committees in all the 1,034 local bodies, much needs to be done, feel those who led the Kerala State Biodiversity Board in the State.

The Act empowers the BMCs in the local bodies to take steps for “promoting conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity including preservation of habitats, conservation of land races, folk varieties and cultivars, domesticated stocks and breeds of animals and micro-organisms and chronicling of knowledge relating to biological diversity.”

The BMCs have the last word when it comes to decisions on biodiversity conservation as the Act states that the “National Biodiversity Authority and the State Biodiversity Boards shall consult the Biodiversity Management Committees while taking any decision relating to the use of biological resources and knowledge associated with such resources occurring within its territorial jurisdiction of the Biodiversity Management Committee.”

Faulty constitution

While carrying out a reality check on the functioning of the committees in the State, V.S. Vijayan, the first chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, felt that the very structure of the BMC should be blamed for the present state of affairs. The provision that the chairperson and the secretary of a local body would be the chairperson and the secretary of the BMC in the local body has affected the functioning of the committees. Though it is an ideal proposition, it has been found ineffective in the State, he felt.

Shift in focus

The focus of most of the local bodies would be on development works including the construction of roads, drains and buildings and biodiversity conservation often takes a back seat, he explained.

The civic heads will be busy with the day-to-day activities of their local bodies round the year and may not be able to devote time for the functioning of the BMCs. There would also be situations when biodiversity conservation and development agenda come into conflict with each other in local bodies. In such cases, the conservation agenda would never be the priority of the civic authorities. The State board should intervene and bring in structural changes to the committees to make them active, he said.

Political interference

According to R.V. Varma, the chairman of the expert committee on Access Benefit Sharing Committee of the National Biodiversity Authority, political interference in the selection of the members have taken a toll on the independent functioning of the committees.

Though the situation in Kerala is better than other States, the BMCs here need to adopt a new approach towards biodiversity conservation, said Mr. Varma, who had also served as the State board chairman.

Most of the committees are inoperative. In many cases, the members would be the nominees of political parties in power, who may be clueless about conservation, he said.

S.C. Joshi, Chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, said there is an urgent need to structurally and technically strengthen BMCs in the State.

Working groups were created in local bodies to formulate biodiversity conservation projects. However, they could not develop projects for local bodies. Hence, the board has proposed to constitute District Biodiversity Coordination Committees under the District Planning Committees, for helping local bodies formulate biodiversity conservation projects, said Mr. Joshi. Only 10 to 15% of the BMCs were sending their annual reports to the State Authority, he said.