Kochi witnesses foggy mornings

November 02, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

A blanket of thick fog was seen many parts of Kochi on Wednesday morning. A scene from Irumpanam at Thripunithura. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Various parts of the city have been witnessing a blanket of fog in the morning over the past couple of days.

It was mostly visible between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. Weather experts pointed out that there was nothing unusual about the dense fog.

The fog seen in Kochi for the past couple of days is typical during this season. The transition to winter and consequent cool mornings coupled with rains causes formation of thin subvisible cloud layers near the surface, said Ajil Kottayil, scientist at the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

In the mornings, humidity in the surface is usually near saturation and at lower temperatures this causes the water vapour to condense into thin cloud layers. This dissipates as the sun gets brighter, he said.

