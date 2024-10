The Kochi Water Metro is among the urban transport projects that feature in the winning entries for the HUDCO Best Practices Award 2023-24.

An award in this connection will be presented to Kochi Water Metro Limited on October 9 in New Delhi by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

The award is in recognition of the electric hybrid Water Metro ferries being an urban transport innovation that “improved the living environment.