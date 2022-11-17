Kochi Water Metro wins global electric boat award even as uncertainty over its launch continues

November 17, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Even as the launch of the Kochi Water Metro is delayed by two years with no signs of it happening anytime soon, the electric ferry of the project has won the famed Gussies Electric Boat Award- 2022 in the commercial ferry category.

Srav, an electric fishing boat built at Aroor near here by the Kochi-based private firm Navalt, bagged the honour in the work-boat category.

Four electric boats from Kerala had made it to the final shortlist for the awards that were instituted in memory of Gustave Trouve, a French electrical engineer who had 75 patents. Srav was one of the three electric boats of Navalt at the final round. The four vessels were the sole contenders from India.

The winners in different categories were selected by a 19-member jury, from among 12 contenders in each category, while 40% of the marks was based on the vote from members of the public for each vessel.

Navalt’s 100-seater solar-powered ferry Aditya that operates in the Vaikom-Thavanakadavu route had bagged the Gussies award in 2020.

Responding to the ferry winning a global award, metro sources said the unique characteristics of the electric vessel – which can also bank on power from the on-board generator if needed, paid dividents.

The MD of Navalt, Sandith Thandassery, said the firm is elated at five of its vessels making it to the finals during the past two years and returning with two awards. “ Srav – which would probably be the first seagoing solar fishing boat, can host up to six fishermen. It has a 50-km range and is ideal for small fishers. The energy bill would be less than ₹10,000, as compared to approximately ₹3 lakh for fossil fuels. Wear and tear too will be much less. Agencies like CMFRI and CIFT are analysing the vessel after extensive trial runs, following which they would submit a report. This would be followed by fishers themselves being able to do the cost-benefit analysis, vis a vis conventional vessels,” he said.

Shell Foundation has been providing financial support to the firm for the venture.

Govt. decision awaited

Interestingly, the first batch of Water Metro ferries is yet to be launched, although their initial deadline for launch expired in December 2020. The Cochin Shipyard had handed over the first lot of five ferries (from among the first batch of 23 ferries) to KMRL a month ago. “Their trial runs are under way and a State government-level decision is awaited on the date of commissioning. Efforts are under way to commission them well before the forthcoming peak tourist season which would coincide with the opening of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in mid-December,” sources said.

On whether the delay would in any way affect the warranty of the vessels, they said their batteries came with a seven-year warranty, while other systems had warranty of over a year.