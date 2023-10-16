Kochi Water Metro hits milestone of 10 lakh passengers in less than six months since launch

October 16, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Water Metro on October 16 attained the landmark feat of carrying 10 lakh passengers in less than six months since its launch.

The ticket issued to Sanha Fathima, a Class VI student from Manjeri in Malappuram, marked the feat. She had taken the ticket along with her family from the High Court Junction terminal to the Vypeen water metro terminal.

Sanha was given gifts by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) finance director S. Annapoorani and Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P. John to mark the occasion.

The Kochi Water Metro will complete six months of operation on October 26, 2023. The landmark of 10 lakh passengers in a such a short time is being cited as a the indication of the immense popularity of the service among the public. At present, the Kochi Water Metro operates 12 boats between the High Court Junction-Vypeen-Bolghatty terminals and the Vytilla-Kakkanad terminals.

Service from the High Court Junction terminal to South Chittoor is the next to be launched. Arrangements for this are in the final stages. Construction of the Fort Kochi, Mulavukad North, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakkudy, and Paliamthuruth terminals is also progressing fast.

The aim is to complete the construction of the terminal at Fort Kochi, considered one of the major terminals, by December 2023. Tender proceedings for the construction of the Mattancherry terminal are also in progress.

The electric-hybrid boats being used for the Kochi Water Metro services have drawn attention beyond the country as a revolutionary means of public transport. The Kochi Water Metro boats had won international recognition at the prestigious Gussies Electric Boat Awards. It had also shone at various other recognitions.

The boats and terminals of the Kochi Water Metro have been designed in a differently-abled friendly manner. Passengers on wheelchairs can enter the boat without any assistance. Floating pontoons that enable convenient and safe boarding and de-boarding, irrespective of high or low tide, at all boat jetties is another highlight of the Kochi Water Metro.

Services are being operated without causing any pollution. Water Metro ensures smooth and safe journey in the comfort of air-conditioned boats. The minimum ticket fare is ₹20. Monthly and weekly passes are available for regular commuters. Kochi One Card can also be used for water metro services.

The Kochi Water Metro boasts the largest feet of electric boats in the world. Once fully operational, it will operate 78 boats connecting 38 terminals.

