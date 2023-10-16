HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Water Metro hits milestone of 10 lakh passengers in less than six months since launch

Presently, Kochi Water Metro operates 12 boats between High Court Junction-Vypeen-Bolghatty terminals and Vytilla-Kakkanad terminals

October 16, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ticket issued to Sanha Fathima, a Class VI student from Manjeri in Malappuram, marked the milestone. She had taken the ticket along with her family from the High Court Junction terminal to the Vypeen water metro terminal on October 16, 2023.

The ticket issued to Sanha Fathima, a Class VI student from Manjeri in Malappuram, marked the milestone. She had taken the ticket along with her family from the High Court Junction terminal to the Vypeen water metro terminal on October 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kochi Water Metro on October 16 attained the landmark feat of carrying 10 lakh passengers in less than six months since its launch.

The ticket issued to Sanha Fathima, a Class VI student from Manjeri in Malappuram, marked the feat. She had taken the ticket along with her family from the High Court Junction terminal to the Vypeen water metro terminal.

Sanha was given gifts by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) finance director S. Annapoorani and Kochi Water Metro chief operating officer Sajan P. John to mark the occasion.

The Kochi Water Metro will complete six months of operation on October 26, 2023. The landmark of 10 lakh passengers in a such a short time is being cited as a the indication of the immense popularity of the service among the public. At present, the Kochi Water Metro operates 12 boats between the High Court Junction-Vypeen-Bolghatty terminals and the Vytilla-Kakkanad terminals.

The Kochi Water Metro is set to complete six months of operation on October 26, 2023.

The Kochi Water Metro is set to complete six months of operation on October 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Service from the High Court Junction terminal to South Chittoor is the next to be launched. Arrangements for this are in the final stages. Construction of the Fort Kochi, Mulavukad North, Willingdon Island, Kumbalam, Kadamakkudy, and Paliamthuruth terminals is also progressing fast.

The aim is to complete the construction of the terminal at Fort Kochi, considered one of the major terminals, by December 2023. Tender proceedings for the construction of the Mattancherry terminal are also in progress.

The electric-hybrid boats being used for the Kochi Water Metro services have drawn attention beyond the country as a revolutionary means of public transport. The Kochi Water Metro boats had won international recognition at the prestigious Gussies Electric Boat Awards. It had also shone at various other recognitions.

The boats and terminals of the Kochi Water Metro have been designed in a differently-abled friendly manner. Passengers on wheelchairs can enter the boat without any assistance. Floating pontoons that enable convenient and safe boarding and de-boarding, irrespective of high or low tide, at all boat jetties is another highlight of the Kochi Water Metro.

Services are being operated without causing any pollution. Water Metro ensures smooth and safe journey in the comfort of air-conditioned boats. The minimum ticket fare is ₹20. Monthly and weekly passes are available for regular commuters. Kochi One Card can also be used for water metro services.

The Kochi Water Metro boasts the largest feet of electric boats in the world. Once fully operational, it will operate 78 boats connecting 38 terminals.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.