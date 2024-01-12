GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi to host Plantation Expo from January 20 to 22

January 12, 2024 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the Kerala Plantation Expo will be held in Kochi for three days from January 20.

The event is expected to give a new impetus to the State government’s steps to speed up the growth of the plantation sector by showcasing its brand potential to tap the global and domestic demand for a wide range of products and services.

Business-to-business meets showcasing products and services in the sector will be the highlight of the expo to be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the expo on January 20 at 10 a.m., according to a communication here.

Organised by the Plantation Directorate of the Industries department, the expo is aimed at reinstating the glory of Kerala’s storied plantation sector by featuring its history, diverse products including spices and industrial raw materials like rubber, and more recent diversification into tourism and hospitality activities.

The event will feature stalls by Kerala-registered plantations, distributors of tools and equipment, service providers, and plantation institutions. There will also be live demonstrations on all three days, enabling the public to get first-hand knowledge of the products and services in the sector. Entry will be free.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.