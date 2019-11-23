Kerala

Kochi to have 1,000 shared bicycles

It is expected that bicycling and other modes of non-motorised transport (NMT) will get an impetus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, with the Assembly passing the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) Act on Friday.

In Kochi, the KMRL was the first to launch an organised bicycle-pooling system over a year ago, for which it tied up with a private player.

Sources in the metro agency said the venture had limited success since the number of bicycles was limited to 50. “The private operator was unable to scale up the project.”

More docking stations

The metro agency thus tied up with Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) to ensure more docking stations for bicycles, including at metro stations. Thus, eight cycles will be available at each station.

“A total of 200 bicycles have arrived, while another 800 are awaited. The cycles are available at 19 locations in the Greater Kochi area. Patronage is improving, especially in metro stations like JLN (international stadium), Kaloor, Lissie Hospital, and Panampilly Nagar. Our plan is to make bicycles available at 50 locations in the city,” CSML sources said.

Metro sources said bicycles would have more takers if cycle tracks were readied wherever possible, including on arterial roads and byroads.

