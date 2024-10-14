Kochi Corporation to document languages, literary texts as part of cultural policy

The Kochi Corporation will soon announce a comprehensive language documentation project that will collect and compile different languages and dialects spoken in Kochi.

The language documentation programme forms part of the upcoming cultural policy of the State.

There were the Hebraic schools in Kochi. The Judeo-Malayalam heritages could be seen embedded in songs sung on various occasions in parts of the city. This cultural reminiscence and its historical significance will be documented as part of the policy document.

A draft policy document was presented at a stakeholders’ meeting held here on Monday.

The draft policy was drawn up by the Centre for Urban Studies at the School of International Relations and Politics, Mahatma Gandhi University, and the Centre for Heritage, Environment, and Development (C-HED) of the Kochi Corporation.

The development of a mobile application which could promote cultural information, history, arts, and tourist places has also been proposed. The application shall serve as a platform for those who reach the city as travellers, tourists, and even as transit, to know about the available transportation facilities, restaurants, hotels, climate, and emergency contacts. Features for the visually impaired could be added on. The app should provide a window for people to share their ideas and suggestions for more inclusive developments in the city. It could also be used to discuss development projects, budget, and planning, according to the draft document.

The app shall incorporate separate categories for promoting birding and ornithology by providing information on places of ornithological importance. Active collection of literary texts in all their dialectical diversities and songs with their lyrics and informed recordings, enhanced old voice clips, and other relevant cultural artefacts shall be curated in museums, it said.

The document will soon be released for the general public to provide their input.

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the meeting. Centre director Mathew A. Varghese, Rajan Chedambath of the C-HED, and civic representatives attended.