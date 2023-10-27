ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on October 29

October 27, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon will be flagged off from Maharaja’s College ground on Sunday.

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the event. The marathon will be held in three segments — the 42.2-km full marathon, 21.1-km half marathon, and 5-km fun run, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Runners will move along Hospital Road, Boat Jetty, Marine Drive Queens Walkway, Foreshore Road, Thevara, Ravipuram, Naval Base, Venduruthy, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and M.G. Road to get back to the college ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the full marathon will begin at 3.30 a.m., the half marathon will begin at 4.30 a.m. and fun run at 6 a.m. Ambulances, paramedical staff, and volunteers will be there to attend to the participants.

Over 6,000 persons have registered for the marathon, which will be an eco-friendly event, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US