Kochi Spice Coast Marathon on October 29

October 27, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The eighth edition of the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon will be flagged off from Maharaja’s College ground on Sunday.

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the event. The marathon will be held in three segments — the 42.2-km full marathon, 21.1-km half marathon, and 5-km fun run, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Runners will move along Hospital Road, Boat Jetty, Marine Drive Queens Walkway, Foreshore Road, Thevara, Ravipuram, Naval Base, Venduruthy, Thoppumpady, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and M.G. Road to get back to the college ground.

While the full marathon will begin at 3.30 a.m., the half marathon will begin at 4.30 a.m. and fun run at 6 a.m. Ambulances, paramedical staff, and volunteers will be there to attend to the participants.

Over 6,000 persons have registered for the marathon, which will be an eco-friendly event, he said.

