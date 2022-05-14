Kochi Soccer League for socially backward kids

Collective of civil servants to organise event

KOCHI

Twelve teams with players in the 13-17 age group, selected from the backward sections in the city, are contesting in the Kochi Soccer League at Rajiv Gandhi Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra.

The event is being organised by the Civil Servants of Kerala, a collective of officials from All India Civil Services and Group ‘A’ employees of the Central government.

The semifinals and the final of the Soccer League will be held on May 21 and 22.

Nearly 500 teens in the age group of 13-17 were screened through the child-friendly police stations of Mattancherry, Ernakulam Central, Thrikkakara, and Ernakulam sub division to select 120 children. Besides football, they are trained in personality development.

District Collector Jafar Malik inaugurated the tournament whose logo was released by Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan. City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju and Crime Branch IG Harshitha Attaluri kicked off the games.

A host of senior officers took part in the event.