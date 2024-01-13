GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi slips its position in Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey

City’s ranking falls to 416 in 2023 from 298 in 2022

January 13, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Bureau

Kochi has slipped its position in the Swachh Survekshan nationwide cleanliness ranking to 416 in 2023 from 298 in 2022.

Only 446 cities had participated in the survey held last year. Among the cities with a population of above one lakh, Kochi was ranked 416. It was placed ninth among the cities in the State. In 2021, Kochi was ranked 324 in the nationwide survey.

The Kochi Corporation scored 1,840.5 out of the total 9,500 marks under various categories this time. The civic body was not able to earn marks in parameters including solid waste collection, segregation, and processing. The city scored only 482 marks out of the total 4,830 in these categories.

The slip in rankings has invited criticism from various quarters. The Ernakulam Development Committee blamed it on corruption and lack of efficiency in services offered by the Corporation. It said in a communication that the Corporation should take steps to check illegal burning of plastic waste and initiate action against erring officials.

Mayor M. Anilkumar hoped that the ranking would improve in 2024 in view of the series of steps being initiated by the civic body. The Corporation has initiated a strategy combining centralised and decentralised methods to bridge gaps in solid waste management, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.