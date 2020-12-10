Kochi shows the way in green voting

KOCHI

10 December 2020 20:39 IST

It was green experience at a booth set up at SRV LP School

It was a green voting experience that awaited voters such as S. Divya at the polling booths set up at SRV LP School Ernakulam.

The young voter, who came to the polling booth along with her family members, did not hide her happiness on witnessing the green affair that was on display at the booth and its premises.

Advertising

Advertising

At the entrance of the school building, a welcome message was displayed in coconut palm fronts which was adorned with Kanikonna flowers. Three flower stalks of coconut trees, which are used in auspicious occasions, were placed at the courtyard as if to celebrate the day.

A young volunteer, who wore a white t-shirt with conservation messages printed on it, was seen clicking selfies in her mobile phone at the school auditorium. A few traditional Thrikkakaraappan, which is used during Onam celebrations, decorated with Kanikkonna flowers provided the colourful backdrop for a perfect selfie.

Festoons made of Kuruthola, the tender leaves of coconut trees, were drawn along the walkway to the polling stations. Green was the colour of the display materials, all from nature, that were used to spread the message.

As the voters walk in, messages highlighting the need for maintaining eco-friendly practices in voting and life greet them. “During the earlier elections, I had voted at the booth set up in the school. This is a first time experience and it really feels good,” Ms. Divya said.

“However, they could have placed some plants too, which would have significantly improved the atmosphere,” Ms. Divya said.

“The campaign is to urge people to go green and use nature-friendly materials and to reduce the use of plastic and other non-biodegradable materials,” said Dhanya Roni, the programme officer of the Suchithwa Kerala Mission.

The mission and Haritha Kerala Mission had suggested green protocols to be followed in all the polling stations. One polling station each in every local body was selected for implementing the programme, Ms. Rony said.

Drinking water is provided inside the booth in earthen pots. Paper pens are used by the election officials. They have also been provided steel glasses and plates in place of disposable ones. Food was supplied to them in banana leaves to complete the campaign, she said.