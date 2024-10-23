Kochi school gets facility to tinker with new ideas

A new facility to foster innovation and kindle scientific temper among students was opened at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tinkering lab was inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty as part of the World Bank-aided Centrally-sponsored scheme STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The project supported by the Kerala Startup Mission is aimed at setting up ‘Centres of Early Innovation’ on campuses. As many as 28 such centres will be set up in the first phase of the initiative across the State.

Children of classes 6 to 11 will be able to work with their ideas in the laboratories that focus on electronics, artificial intelligence, and robotics among others. The key areas of learning include science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Minister said the initiative would help in making education more effective and equip the next generation with digital skills required for future jobs.

The mini labs will offer training to students on a variety of topics including digital fabrication, three dimensional printing, artificial intelligence, deployment of robots, and sensor technologies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.