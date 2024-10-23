ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi school gets facility to tinker with new ideas

Published - October 23, 2024 02:01 am IST - KOCHI

Key areas of learning include science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics; Children of classes 6 to 11 will be able to work with their ideas in the laboratories that focus on electronics, artificial intelligence, and robotics

The Hindu Bureau

The tinkering lab opened at the Government Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura on Tuesday. The facility aims at cultivating scientific temper among students and transform learning into a creative and enjoyable experience. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A new facility to foster innovation and kindle scientific temper among students was opened at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura, on Tuesday.

The tinkering lab was inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty as part of the World Bank-aided Centrally-sponsored scheme STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The project supported by the Kerala Startup Mission is aimed at setting up ‘Centres of Early Innovation’ on campuses. As many as 28 such centres will be set up in the first phase of the initiative across the State.

Children of classes 6 to 11 will be able to work with their ideas in the laboratories that focus on electronics, artificial intelligence, and robotics among others. The key areas of learning include science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The Minister said the initiative would help in making education more effective and equip the next generation with digital skills required for future jobs.

The mini labs will offer training to students on a variety of topics including digital fabrication, three dimensional printing, artificial intelligence, deployment of robots, and sensor technologies.

