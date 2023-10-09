ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi police register cases for abuse, sale of narcotic drugs

October 09, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police in a special combing operation on Saturday registered a total of 51 cases for abuse and sale of narcotic drugs, 42 cases for drinking alcohol in public, 372 cases against motorists for drunk driving, 77 cases for reckless driving, and 24 cases for sale of banned tobacco products.

A total of nine persons who were absconding after being charged with different cases too were nabbed.

Girl’s body found abandoned

The body of an infant girl was found abandoned in a plastic cover at Mudikkal in Perumbavoor on Sunday evening. The Perumbavoor police said efforts were on to identify who had abandoned the body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested

The Thoppumpady police nabbed 13 persons from an apartment on Patel Market Road early on Sunday morning on charge of gambling. A total of ₹1.87 lakh was recovered from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US