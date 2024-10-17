Kochi Navy Marathon to be held on December 15

The 5th edition of the Kochi Navy Marathon (KNM), a flagship event in connection with the Navy Week celebrations, will be held here on December 15.

It will feature three race categories — 21-km Venduruthy Run, 10-km Dronacharya Run, and 5-km long Garuda Run. The races will commence and finish at the Sagarika Cruise Terminal in Willingdon Island, Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, said here on October 17 (Thursday).

“The marathon is more than a sporting event, as it seeks to spread the culture of physical fitness and mental toughness, which are the hallmarks of the Indian Navy, and also promotes the Centre’s Fit India and Khelo Bharat Khelo initiatives. Having a pan-India participation, it is ideal for seasoned runners, fitness enthusiasts, and families,” he added.

The event was expected to draw huge participation from schools and colleges, along with acclaimed runners from across the country. In the run-up to the main event on December 15, three training runs and two promo runs were to be held in October and November in the city, he said.

Online registration for the marathon has commenced through the official website https://kochinavymarathon.com. Those registering for the event prior to November 18 will get early-bird discount, while the first 500 registrations will get personalised t-shirts.

