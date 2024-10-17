GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi Navy Marathon to be held on December 15

Published - October 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5th edition of the Kochi Navy Marathon (KNM), a flagship event in connection with the Navy Week celebrations, will be held here on December 15.

It will feature three race categories — 21-km Venduruthy Run, 10-km Dronacharya Run, and 5-km long Garuda Run. The races will commence and finish at the Sagarika Cruise Terminal in Willingdon Island, Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, said here on October 17 (Thursday).

“The marathon is more than a sporting event, as it seeks to spread the culture of physical fitness and mental toughness, which are the hallmarks of the Indian Navy, and also promotes the Centre’s Fit India and Khelo Bharat Khelo initiatives. Having a pan-India participation, it is ideal for seasoned runners, fitness enthusiasts, and families,” he added.

The event was expected to draw huge participation from schools and colleges, along with acclaimed runners from across the country. In the run-up to the main event on December 15, three training runs and two promo runs were to be held in October and November in the city, he said.

Online registration for the marathon has commenced through the official website https://kochinavymarathon.com. Those registering for the event prior to November 18 will get early-bird discount, while the first 500 registrations will get personalised t-shirts.

Published - October 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.