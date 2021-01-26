Kochi Naval Base celebrates Republic Day

KOCHI

26 January 2021 14:24 IST

Minister A C Moideen reviews parade at Civil Station

A ceremonial parade comprising 12 platoons was held at the Naval Base in Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Tuesday to commemorate the nation’s 72nd Republic Day. It was reviewed by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the command.

The President’s Colour awarded to the SNC was also paraded on the occasion, accompanied by a 50-men Guard of Honour.

Earlier, V Adm. Chawla paid floral tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. All naval ships in harbour at Kochi were also ‘Dressed Overall’, with various signal flags displayed from their masthead to both stem and stern (throughout from forward to aft) to mark the festive occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

The parade was commanded by Commander Vinod Kumar and accompanied by the SNC band which played stirring martial music.

Addressing the parade, V Adm Chawla reminded that the armed forces play a significant role in protecting the character and sovereignty of the country and added that being the Training Command, the SNC had a stellar role to play in shaping and sharpening the professional skills of a modern Indian Navy. He also congratulated SNC personnel who were conferred distinguished service and gallantry awards on the occasion.

Four officers of SNC won the award of distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) was awarded to Captain P Emmanuel Prasad, Executive Officer of INS Venduruthy - the largest base of Indian Navy.

Vishisht Seva Medals (VSM) were given to Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin, Command Medical Officer, SNC; Commodore Ramesh M S Menon, Commodore Superintendent of Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi and Commodore Ashok Kumar Rai, Commanding Officer, INS Agrani at Coimbatore.

Capt Prasad joined the Navy's submarine arm in 1990 and was part of many submarine patrols during Kargil and Parakram operations. He was also Executive Officer of submarine bases INS Virbahu and Satavahana. One of his sons is a Sub Lieutenant and the other scheduled to join NDA shortly.

Cmde Menon ensured maximum availability of the Sea King fleet despite sanctions imposed post Pokhran. He also fabricated the Air Evacuation Pod for the Navy during Covid lockdown, to facilitate safe air evacuation of patients, at a cost which is 1% of the imported one.

Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen was chief guest at the Republic Day parade that was held at the Civil Station, Kakkanad.