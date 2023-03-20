Kochi-Muziris Biennale reflects voice of marginalised: Sitaram Yechury

March 20, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale reflects the voice of those marginalised due to various reasons in various realms of life, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

“Artworks that bring new revelations deliver new enlightenment. The progressive change that has come in the outlook of the artists, different from the earlier periods, deserves special mention and praise. Subjects that were overlooked before are now being chosen for moulding valuable works of art,” he said at Aspinwall House on Monday.

“The extreme crisis that the human race experienced during Covid-19 is a reason for this. The alienation and isolation from social life during those days gave rise to a more realistic view. There were many things that were overlooked in the hustle and bustle of daily life, including the marginalisation and discrimination of many sections. The Covid lockdown brought awareness about all of that. How and why is this happening? How can we put an end to this? Such thoughts gained a level of importance that wasn’t there before. The displays at the Biennale prove that such themes are getting strongly reflected in the fields of art as well,” he said.

“Art, in its distinct nature, reflects the realities of life. Most of the displays at the Biennale seemed to narrate the life of the marginalised. The approach and presentations one finds here are truly remarkable. Different forms and levels of exploitation and workers’ problems have been presented here critically through various mediums and technologies.”

Mr. Yechury was received by Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari and trustee Bonny Thomas.

K.V. Thomas, the State government’s special representative in Delhi, and CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan accompanied Mr. Yechury.