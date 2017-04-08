Kochi Muziris Biennale proves to be a silver lining

Solar café, a sought-after eatery across the road from the coastal police station at Fort Kochi, was a hive of activity over the past three months when its business spiked by nearly 40%, as the ‘Biennale crowd’ — those who came to take part in and see the Kochi Muziris Biennale-2016 — streamed in to have a bite.

Umer Farook, its owner, vouched that the rush was heavy and steady, especially during lunch time. The restaurant, its walls adorning poems, stacked everything from local meals to continental snacks to cater to both Indian and foreign customers.

The stall put up by Kudumbasree near Aspinwall House, the mother space of the art event, was another busy joint.

Homestays and hotels in and around Fort Kochi and Mattancherry had been sold out months ahead of KMB-2016 getting under way in December, with more tourists from north India arriving than usual. Taxi and auto drivers too remained busy, ferrying passengers across venues.

Spice shop owner Aamir Sohail is among the traders who realised the business potential of the ‘Biennale season’ after he made friends with a Moroccan artist participating in the maiden edition of the KMB in 2012.

This time around, he showed the thumbs up to the three-month-long art show by offering a rebate of up to 15% in the season, something of a relief amidst an otherwise dismal tourism scenario.

“For a juicewallah to do well, it’s not necessary that customers come all the way from London or New York. It’s enough if people arrive from Ernakulam or any other part of the country,” Kochi Biennale Foundation secretary Riyas Komu said, hinting at the thrust the art show has given to domestic tourism. In fact, the just-concluded edition of the biennale saw a steep rise in the number of domestic tourists from up North besides international tourists besides the heavyweights of the global art world.

Rentals

Besides these easily visible economic impacts of the biennale on the tourism sector is the cascading effect it has had on rentals. Writing on the regional effects of the biennale in the compilation, The Biennale Effect edited by Robert E D’Souza and Sunil Manghani, art professional Amit Kumar Jain says that a 2013 study conducted by the consultancy KPMG and his own on-ground research has shown that the “Biennale was responsible for increased rentals in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, and Veli by 10%, 13% and 24%, respectively”. The maiden edition of KMB had won an award from the Union Tourism Ministry for ‘innovation’.

“The biennale not only saw an inflow of tourists, but it also raised the State income from tourism by 4% per cent during the course of the event, as the average number of nights spent by a tourist increased by 14 per cent,” the KPMG study had noted.

It was also found that the first edition had caused an increase of 52 per cent in domestic tourism and 8 per cent in international tourism during the first month.w

Given that the latest edition saw over 5 lakh footfall, the figures would be even more encouraging, say the organisers. Union Tourism Secretary Vinod Zutshi, after a visit to KMB-2016, said the event gave a fillip to culture tourism.

Joint efforts

The State and the Centre should join hands to support events like these, he said. Hari Ranjan Rao, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Secretary, who led a team of officials to KMB-16, attributed the strength and popularity of the biennale to the cultural and geographical contours of Kochi.

Kerala’s Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran too acknowledged the biennale’s role in revitalizing the State’s economy and tourism sector, which was going downhill, thanks to demonetisation. Not for nothing that the event was branded by the Tourism Department to promote the State overseas through the three months it was on.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the government chose to allot ₹2 crore for the biennale in its off-year (in the budget for the fiscal 2017-18) “as an investment for the upkeep of an established and important international event”.