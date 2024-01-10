Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension viaduct can be readied in 18 months, says Behera

January 10, 2024 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - KOCHI

The viaduct of the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km phase-2 Kakkanad extension could be readied in 18 months if everything went according to plan, Loknath Behera, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), said here on Tuesday.

The design and build tender to construct the viaduct and stations in the Pink Line corridor was opened on December 20. Its technical evaluation is in its final stage and will be followed by the opening of the financial bid, following which it will be sent to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for its approval. The queries that the bank had sought on the social impact assessment (SIA) report will be clarified within January 15. The contracting firm that will be selected to execute the work will be incentivised, if it completes the work ahead of the 18-month time span.

Work has been awarded to build entry/exit of Infopark, Chittethukara, Kinfra park, Collectorate Junction, and CSEZ stations. Tenders have been floated for the other five stations in the corridor. Efforts are on to commission the extension in another two years, he told the media at KMRL’s annual press meet.

Airport extension

On the metro’s phase-3 extension, Mr. Behera said a draft of the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) had recommended an Aluva-Angamaly mass rapid transport corridor, with a link towards the Cochin International Airport. Once implemented, it will provide direct connectivity from Kochi city, Thripunithura, Infopark, and Angamaly to the airport. KMRL is exploring the possibility of having an underground station at the airport to enable easier commute for passengers. The detailed project report (DPR) for the extension will be modified before being submitted to the State government. Once ready, passengers will be able to cover the MG Road-airport distance in air-conditioned comfort without getting caught in traffic snarls, for approximately ₹100.

Feeder buses

A fleet of 15 e-buses will operate feeder services from metro stations, while 20 such buses will operate from Water Metro jetties to ensure first- and last-mile connectivity, Mr. Behera said on concerns expressed about the inordinate delay in rolling out feeder buses.

He hoped that the daily average daily ridership of 94,000 commuters in the Kochi metro would exceed one lakh once the Thripunithura extension was commissioned. The fare box income during 2023 was ₹96.08 crore.

Water Metro

On the Water Metro project, Mr. Behera hoped that the Cochin Shipyard would deliver the pending 11 ferries by June, the revised deadline. “The shipyard was hitherto citing supply-chain issues as the reason for the delay. It has to be seen whether this issue is still there,” he said.

The work on 14 of the total 38 Water Metro terminals has been awarded. Another nine terminals — Vyttila, Kakkanad, High Court, Bolgatty, Vypeen, Mulavukad North, South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, and Eloor — are ready to host ferries. The extension of operations to South Chittoor and Mulavukad North are expected to begin later this month. Over 14 lakh passengers have travelled in the Water Metro so far, and the average daily ridership is 5,660. The extension of ferries to Infopark would depend on relocation of Kozhichira bund.

WhatsApp ticket

On promoting digital ticketing and enhancing e-payments, Mr. Behera said metro commuters would be able to purchase the WhatsApp QR tickets from Wednesday (Jan 10). This was inaugurated on the sidelines of the press meet by actor Mia George.

Thus digital tickets can be booked through WhatsApp by sending message to KMRL WhatsApp number 91889-57488. Commuters will get 10% discount on fare during normal hours and 50% discount during non-peak hours (5.45 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.). This is aimed at promoting paperless tickets and to avoid queues at ticket counters.

The steps to purchase WhatsApp QR tickets include saving KMRL WhatsApp number 91889-57488 on the phone, sending ‘Hi’ in WhatsApp to the number and clicking ‘QR Ticket’, followed by ‘Book Ticket’. One can then select entry and exit stations, followed by the number of passengers and payment modes. The QR ticket is valid for 30 minutes. There is also a cancellation option.

Likewise, trials are under way to use the Kochi–1 card for commuting in buses, feeder buses, and feeder autorickshaws. The card is now accepted in the Kochi metro and Water Metro.

Bulk ticketing

Aimed at promoting bulk tickets, a scheme launched in 2023, a group of less than 50 passengers travelling in the Kochi metro are already getting 25% off from the cost of the ticket, while a group of more than 50 people would get 50% off.