Kochi metro’s feeder buses start arriving in the city

The first lot of five of the 15 electric buses of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. (KMRL) that are expected to operate feeder trips from metro stations, has arrived in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The balance 10 buses for which the metro agency had placed orders, have been despatched from near Indore. Currently, post-delivery inspection (PDI) and the registration process is under way for the five buses that arrived here by trailer lorry, it is learnt.

Each of the 32-seat AC buses is priced at approximately ₹90 lakh, and comes with a two-year warranty, apart from a five-year warranty for their batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airport route

Sources said that the first lot of five buses might in all probability be deployed for operating from the metro’s Aluva terminal station up to the international airport – a high-in-demand corridor, from month end. The other routes will be finalised shortly, based on the travelling pattern of commuters from traffic-generating points to metro stations in the 27-km Aluva-MG Road-Tripunithura metro corridor. The crew for the buses will be selected on the basis of an open tender.

Ticket fare

Efforts are under way to finalise their fare structure, and the tickets would be reasonably priced, in keeping with government norms. Work was also afoot to complete the installation of recharging points, including at the metro’s depot at Muttom, where the 15 buses would be recharged overnight, they added. Opportunity charging (recharging at short intervals) would be done at Vyttila, Kaloor and Aluva metro stations. The expected travel range of the buses is 160 km. Although similar to KSRTC’s e-buses that are operating intra-city services in Thiruvananthapuram, the metro’s feeder buses are air-conditioned.

That these e-buses do not need permits to operate on different routes gives KMRL the flexibility to operate on routes of their choice, said Ebenser Chullikkat, a public transport enthusiast. “Care must be taken to make optimal use of the premium AC buses, especially during peak hours. A city-circular route would help garner good revenue – in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per bus per day. Care must be taken to link the Goshree isles as well,” he said, referring to private buses from the region not being permitted into the city beyond High Court junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.