Kochi metro, Water Metro to operate well into midnight

December 31, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi metro trains will operate up to 1 a.m. on January 1, while Water Metro ferries will operate up to 5 a.m. on the day on the High Court-Vypeen route to cater for people celebrating the onset of New Year, says a release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The train services will be available every 20 minutes after 10.30 p.m. on December 31. The last service from Aluva and SN Junction will begin at 1 a.m. on January 1. Water Metro ferries will help revellers from Fort Kochi who land in Vypeen in ro ro ferries to reach the city.

