Kochi Metro to resume operations from Thursday

KOCHI

30 June 2021 16:10 IST

Restricted services from 8 a.m to 8 p.m and in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol

Kochi Metro will resume operations after 53 days on Thursday in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

The Metro had suspended operations after the State government announced a State-wide lockdown to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

However, the services will be initially restricted between 8 a.m and 8 p.m. with a headway of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. The frequency of services will be either increased or decreased in a phased manner as the situation demands.

“We had been receiving regular enquiries regarding the resumption of services. Disruption of metro services during the lockdown had an unprecedented impact on the daily lives of its commuters. Resumption of services will bring a big relief to them,” said a spokesperson of Kochi Metro.

A slew of precautionary measures has been introduced on board metro trains and metro station premises in connection with the resumption of services.

Frequent cleaning and sanitization will be carried out at all stations. Thermal scanners will be placed at all station entries to check body temperature of passengers. In major stations, thermal cameras will also be erected.

Stations will feature markings at ticket counters and platforms while inside trains seating will be allowed on alternate seats alone to ensure social distancing. Adherence to social distancing will be enforced with the help of CCTVs.

Fumigation will be carried out in all trains before allowing passengers. Waiting time for trains at the metro stations has been increased from 20 seconds to 25 seconds to ensure that passengers do not come into contact with each other while boarding/deboarding and for fresh air circulation.

Temperature inside the trains will be maintained at 26 degrees celsius. Arrangements for contactless ticketing system have been made at all stations.

Passengers should wear masks at all times and use sanitisers provided at station entries. KochiOne smart card is advised as much as possible to avoid contact. All passengers should install Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones. Minimum baggage has been advised to make hassle-free frisking.