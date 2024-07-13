Kochi metro to operate 12 more trips a day from July 15

The Kochi metro has decided to operate 12 more trips a day from July 15, taking into account the increasing patronage of metro trains. The daily passenger patronage crossed the one lakh-mark on 10 days this month. Considering this, it has been decided to reduce the headway between trains from 7.45 minutes to 7 minutes during peak hours — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A total of 164 lakh passengers have commuted in the metro since January 1, while it was 11.99 lakh since July 1, says a release.