Kochi Metro tickets on mobile phone

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Kochi Metro tickets can henceforth be bought on mobile phones too by downloading the Kochi-1 app from Playstore or Appstore.

The QR code that passengers get after booking their ticket can be produced at the ticket gate at metro stations for entry and exit, says a KMRL press release.

The online registration can be completed in a few short steps. The ticket option ought to be clicked then, following which the origin and destination stations must be chosen and subsequently the book-ticket option. Any mode of digital payment can be chosen. The QR code can be taken from the app’s menu any time for being scanned. For details, call 1800 4250 355.