A total of 1,04,654 passengers travelled in the Kochi metro till 11 p.m. on Friday, sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said. The almost double the average daily patronage of 65,000 passengers is due to the Indian Super League match that was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on the day.
Kochi metro ridership crosses 1 lakh mark
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.