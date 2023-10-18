Kochi Metro Rail Ltd seeks to allay fears over issues in construction of water metro terminals

October 18, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Wednesday sought to dispel doubts about the construction of the water metro terminals at Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, maintaining that everything is in order.

Terming such reports baseless, it said in a statement that the company entrusted with the construction of the terminal at Mattancherry had already been delinked from the project for its failure to begin construction on schedule. The work is being retendered and the process is under way, the company said.

Fort Kochi Water Metro terminal construction is progressing, and the work is being supervised by KMRL and the general consultant Aecom consortium. “If any defect in construction comes to our notice, that will be rectified through the contractor. The KMRL expects to complete the construction of the terminal and throw it open to the public by the end of December this year (2023),” the company added.