Kochi marina awaits better days

KTDC has drawn up plans to renovate facility

KTDC has drawn up plans to renovate facility

The Kochi International Marina that was commissioned in 2010 is awaiting better times, what with inquiries pouring in from seafarers who used to call at marinas in neighbouring Sri Lanka, which is facing a socio-economic turmoil.

The ₹8.21-crore Kochi marina, said to be the sole full-fledged marina in the country and can berth 34 yachts, has been crying for renovation due to slack upkeep during the past 12 years.

Many of the wooden planks on its platform have given away and need replacement, while the structure too needs maintenance. Still, seafarers from afar are arriving in yachts that remain berthed at the marina that faces the picturesque Marine Drive backwaters.

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), which owns the premises and the adjacent Bolghatty Palace and Island Resort, a heritage property, has drawn up plans to renovate the marina using a part of the ₹2.50 crore the government had approved to revamp the resort, it is learnt. The agency’s contract with a firm based in Mumbai vested with the operation of the marina had expired a year ago.

“The marina will hopefully be renovated before the forthcoming tourist season, considering its potential to woo seafarers who used to call at Sri Lanka. The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has been vested with the task of identifying a firm which can operate the marina,” KTDC sources said.

The KSINC has technical competence to build, operate, and maintain marinas. “We will rope in technical and investment partners to enhance the experience of marina users, by upgrading the facilities. It requires substantial investment and adhering to international quality in services. Making the marina a centre for multiple activities will be our target,” sources in the agency said.

A top functionary associated with the marina’s operations attributed its plight to slack maintenance, threat of piracy off the Somali coast (through which seafarers arrived here) that led to a lull in arrivals, and inadequate help from government agencies for its promotion.